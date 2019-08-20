Bomb threat at Edmonton shopping centre

An Edmonton-area shopping centre in Sherwood Park is being evacuated following a bomb threat, which is now being investigated by police.

Police say the public should avoid the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre and surrounding areas while they complete the investigation.

Police are blocking off the area and redirecting the flow of traffic away from Emerald Drive.

The Strathcona Community Hospital is still accessible.

The MLA for the area, Jordan Walker, posted updates regarding the situation at the shopping centre.

