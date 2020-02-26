Casino Rama Resort receives bomb threat, forced to evacuate

Casino Rama Resort has had to evacuate due to an anonymous bomb threat, according to CTV News.

The resort is temporarily shut down.

A call was received by Orillia OPP shortly after 2 p.m. today and they are working together with the casino police to carry out the evacuation.

A statement was released by Rob Mitchell, the director of communications and public affairs: “Our priority is ensuring the safety of customers and employees while the police continue to investigate this threat.”

This breaking news story will be updated as The Post Millennial receives further information.