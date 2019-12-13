Conservative Party director ousted after Scheer private school scandal

The Executive Director of the Conservative Party of Canada, Dustin Van Vugt, has been removed from his position according to two sources within the party that spoke to The Post Millennial after allegations were brought forward this week that Andrew Scheer had used party funds to subsidize the cost of private school for his children.

Van Vugt as executive director publically commented after the release of the allegations that he had personally made the offer to cover costs of moving, including differential pricing in schooling.

Statement from the Conservative Party. Party President says he personally made the offer to Scheer to cover costs of moving his family from Regina to Ottawa and that it included costs associated with schooling. pic.twitter.com/dMXmk6C9FE— Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) December 12, 2019

While some in the party argued that the fees were not important, The Post Millennial reported that private school perks were an internal matter forcing Scheer’s resignation before media leak.

Global News soon after reported that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was in fact “very angry” about Scheer’s use of party funds for children’s private schooling.

Global News can report that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is “very angry” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was using party funds to help pay for his children’s private school tuition. Source says Harper had no idea the funds were being used in that way #cdnpoli #CPC— Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) December 13, 2019

