Conservatives to hold leadership vote on June 27

The Conservative Party of Canada has announced that they will hold the leadership vote for their party on June 27 in Toronto, according to reports from CBC.

The party will be looking to elect a new leader to bring the Conservatives into the next federal election after missing the mark in 2019’s campaign.

Despite the Conservatives gaining considerable ground by increasing their popular vote share by 2.5 percent compared to 2015, the party only managed to take away the Trudeau Liberal’s majority, downgrading the incumbent party to a minority.

More on the Conservative leadership race from @HannahThibedeau on CBC NN right now. She reports that candidates will have to raise $300,000 (it was $100,000 last time) and need 3,000 signatures from party members (last time it was 300). — Catherine Cullen (@cath_cullen) January 3, 2020

In December, the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) of the Conservative Party announced the members who will be running to become the official leader of the opposition.

That list currently made up of:

Dan Nowlar: Former chair of the Conservative Party from 2016-2017

Lisa Raitt: Former Conservative Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2019.

Judy Manning: Former Minister of Justice and Public from 2014 to 2015 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Marc-Olivier Fortin: Previously served as a LEOC member

Marie-Josee Guerette: Current Executive Vice President of Public Affairs with financial service La Capitale.

Jai Bhatti: Former LEOC member

Lois Brown: Former LEOC member

Sam Magnus: Previously served as LEOC member.

Tanya Corbet: Conservative candidate in 2019.

Popular potential candidates who have not yet officially announced plans to run include Carlton MP Pierre Poilievre, Former interim leader Rona Ambrose, former Harper Minister Peter Mackay, Calgary Nosehill MP Michelle Rempel, and Durham MP Erin O’Toole.