Elderly man arrested for mosque shooting in France

An 84-year-old man has been arrested after firing shots at a mosque in France. Two people have been injured.

The suspect was a former candidate of the far-right National Rally party, according to police sources.

He was arrested near his home in Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx after police found a gun, gas cylinder, and grenades in his possession. He is an 84-year-old former soldier.

The shooting occurred in the Bayonne region of France, according to the Independent.

A 74-year-old and 78-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after being gravely wounded.

