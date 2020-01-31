Far-left activists, antifa swarm NYC—multiple arrests made

Multiple people were arrested on Friday night as antifa and far-left “decolonization” activists converged on Grand Central Station in New York City as part of their “F*ck the Police” protest.

One masked protestor screamed “F*ck the police” as she was arrested.

Four officers had to carry this masked protester, who refused to walk: pic.twitter.com/AE32l46CfP https://t.co/mNERpFpots — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2020

After arrests were made in Grand Central Station, protestors took to the streets to march, chanting “How do you spell racist? NYPD!”

Others chanted “No justice, no peace! F*ck these racist-*ss police!”

At one point, the protestors tried to storm a subway stop. Police quickly mobilized and prevented their entry.

The protests were organized online, with one far-left Twitter account tweeting: “The streets are ours. The trains our [sic] ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)?”