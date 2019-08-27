UPDATE: O’Leary boat involved in fatal crash in Muskoka

UPDATE: According to CTV News, O’leary was onboard the boat during the time of the crash. A 64-year-old Florida man was killed in the crash and a 48-year-old woman from Markham suffered serious injuries.

Kevin O’ Leary’s boat has been involved in a fatal crash that left one dead and another seriously injured.

According to Global News, “Officers are investigating a boating collision on Lake Joseph in Seguin, Ont., that fatally injured a 64-year-old U.S. man, West Parry Sound OPP say.”

Additionally, the man’s passenger, a 48-year-old Markham woman was also injured. TMZ reports that she is currently suffering from a brain injury and is required to use a ventilator.

The incident occurred on Lake Joseph, where O’ Leary owns a lake house, late Saturday evening, just before midnight. According to TMZ, O’ Leary’s smaller vessel allegedly rammed into a larger boat, sending O’ Leary’s boat over its bow and fatally striking a male passenger in the head.

“A source connected to the owner of the larger boat tells TMZ … they told police after impact there was enough light to ID the people on O’Leary’s boat — and the owner said it was O’Leary and his wife,” reports TMZ. “We cannot confirm it was Kevin and his wife.

“However, we’ve spoken to Kevin about the accident and he said he was following police protocol and would not comment. As for what the protocol is … we’re told cops will not release any names involved in the accident unless criminal charges are filed.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, police have yet to comment on whether alcohol was involved or whether the larger boat had its lights on and could be seen.

TMZ has reported that were at least eight on the larger vessel, including the victims, meaning there are witnesses.