Father and son arrested for explosive devices in Richmond Hill

Two men were arrested by York Regional Police in Richmond Hill, Ontario for possessing explosive materials and a detonator device.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on May 10th where they located the hazardous material.

.@YRP have arrested 18-year-old Mahyar Mohammadiasl & 47-year-old Reza Mohammadiasl of Larrat Lane, Richmond Hill. Charged with possession of explosive device after a tip from Can Border Services & US Customs. Nearby homes were evacuated. Explosives & detonator located say @YRP — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 14, 2019

Mahyar Mohammadiasl (18) and Reza Mohammadiasl (47) have been charged and remain in custody after authorities were tipped off by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Despite involvement from customs authorities on either side of the Canada/US border in the apprehension of the suspects, Public Safety minister Ralph Goodale told reporters in Ottawa that national security was not at risk.

“Canadians can be assured that there’s no known connection to national security,” Goodale said following question period and insisted it was a matter for local authorities.

“This is an investigation by the York Police Force. They would need to comment,” said the minister. “They’ve made arrests, they’ve laid charges, and it’s up to them to comment further. It’s a legal proceeding under their local jurisdiction.”

Surrounding residences on Larratt Lane were evacuated as a safety precaution while the police searched the suspects’ home.

“Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police and the York Regional Police Explosives Detection Unit attended the residence to ensure the safe removal of the materials. The hazardous materials have been removed and neighbours who were evacuated as a precaution, have been allowed back to their residences,” according to a news release from police.

#Exclusive Global News can report that the two men facing the explosives charges are father and son #cdnpoli #police #cdnnatsec #natsec — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) May 14, 2019

Police said their investigation is ongoing and are asking for anyone with information about the suspects to contact them directly.