Federal Court to hear six challenges to Trudeau’s approval of Trans Mountain Pipeline

The Federal Court of Appeal has decided that it will hear six challenges to the Trudeau government’s approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

In total 12 requests were made by various groups to challenge the federal decision.

The FCA allows 6 of the 12 requests for permission to challenge the second approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project. These will proceed on an expedited basis. — Federal Court of Appeal (@FedCourtApp_en) September 4, 2019

Activist groups are citing environmental and other concerns behind their challenge.

The appeal will put a hamper on the government’s ability to move forward on the long-delayed project.

Evidence will be heard on whether the Liberals properly consulted with Indigenous groups.