Federal prosecutors want to interview Prince Andrew over Epstein scandal

The FBI and federal prosecutors in New York have asked if they can interview Prince Andrew in their ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking scandal.

According to ABC News, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the news Monday: “Standing outside Epstein’s East 71st Street mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Berman said Prince Andrew, despite his public offer of cooperation, has so far provided none. The FBI has reached out to the prince’s lawyers to no avail so far, he said.”

Prince Andrew has been in hot water since a telling BBC interview put the royal in a negative light surrounding his relationship with prolific multi-millionaire pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince had also previously defended his relationship with Epstein as recently as August of 2019, two weeks after he had taken his own life while in prison.

In the BBC interview, Prince Andrew stated that knowing Epstein had “some seriously beneficial outcomes,” and that “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn ,either by him or because of him, were actually very useful.”

In November, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.