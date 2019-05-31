Final report calls tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women a Canadian genocide

The final report of the national inquiry into the continuing tragedy of thousands of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls has been obtained by CBC News and verified by multiple sources.

The report refers to the ongoing tragedy as a “Canadian genocide.”

National inquiry calls murders and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a 'Canadian genocide.' CBC News has obtained a copy of the report which is to be released Monday. https://t.co/U6MRkJSODU — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) May 31, 2019

According to CBC News, the report “concludes that a genocide driven by the disproportionate level of violence faced by Indigenous women and girls occurred in Canada through ‘state actions and inactions rooted in colonialism and colonial ideologies.'”

The report also states: “We do know that thousands of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) have been lost to the Canadian genocide to date. … Genocide is the sum of the social practices, assumptions, and actions detailed within this report, the National Inquiry’s findings support characterizing these acts, including violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people, as genocide.”

The report, launched in 2017, calls for a change in the Criminal Code so that homicides that include violence between “intimate partners” to be treated as first-degree murder.

It also calls for official language status for Indigenous languages.