First coronavirus case in Canada confirmed

Ontario health officials announced that a “presumptive case” of coronavirus is confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital.

Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams made the announcement Saturday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott. Williams said, “”It’s our first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus virus. The risk to Ontarians is still low. The system is working as it should.”

The patient is a man in his fifties who travelled to Canada recently from Wuhan, China.

The full press conference can be viewed here:

This is the first official case of the deadly viral strain in Canada. More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.

The Ontario government has launched a website where you can see all the updates of the coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated