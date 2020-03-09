BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver according to the Canadian Press.

The man died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre—one of two cases confirmed in the care home, which health experts believe may have been spread from a caretaker.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that the nurse could have potentially spread the virus to others via community transmission.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on the care home, as the situation could turn to a classified "outbreak."

British Columbia now has 32 cases of the new coronavirus.

Canada has 70 confirmed cases of the virus, as per John Hopkins University.