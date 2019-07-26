Four confirmed dead in B.C. floatplane crash near Port Hardy

At least four people are dead after a floatplane crash, according to CBC.

According to Emergency Health Services, the crash happened at around 11 am this morning, as they are now caring after five other patients who are injuries.

The crash may have been caused by cloud cover, though there is nothing confirmed as of yet.

Paramedic ground crews and two air ambulance critical care teams are staged in Port Hardy for survivors of the Addenbroke Island plane crash. #BCEHS is coordinating with @CoastGuardCAN for the care of five patients.. — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) July 26, 2019

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.