Grassy Narrows Chief rejects Trudeau’s apology

Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle has rejected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology for mocking an indigenous protester at a Liberal party fundraiser.
Lana Goldberg spoke up and protested Trudeau’s mishandling of the mercury poisoning crisis and was met by a smug “Thank you for your donation. I really appreciate your donation to the Liberal Party of Canada,” Trudeau said.
The next day, Trudeau apologized. “Last night I lacked respect towards them and I apologize for that,” he says
“Trudeau’s apology rings hollow while our people are suffering without the care and support that we need,” Turtle told the National Post.
This is breaking news and will be updated.