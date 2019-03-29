Grassy Narrows Chief rejects Trudeau’s apology

Grassy Narrows Chief Rudy Turtle has rejected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology for mocking an indigenous protester at a Liberal party fundraiser.

Lana Goldberg spoke up and protested Trudeau’s mishandling of the mercury poisoning crisis and was met by a smug “Thank you for your donation. I really appreciate your donation to the Liberal Party of Canada,” Trudeau said.

The next day, Trudeau apologized. “Last night I lacked respect towards them and I apologize for that,” he says

“Trudeau’s apology rings hollow while our people are suffering without the care and support that we need,” Turtle told the National Post.

Where is the help promised Grassy Narrows?: #GrassyNarrows Chief Rudy Turtle heard Justin Trudeau’s apology on Thursday but he will not take it.https://t.co/IbOEnKol8M — Chiefs of Ontario (@ChiefsofOntario) March 29, 2019

‘Trudeau’s apology rings hollow:’ Grassy Narrows chief rejects apology, calls for long-term mercury treatment funding https://t.co/U0srYUAlNu pic.twitter.com/qUOnl9aotw — National Post (@nationalpost) March 29, 2019

This is breaking news and will be updated.