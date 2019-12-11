Greta Thunberg named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year old Swedish teen who became a globally recognized face for her fight against climate change, has been named Time’s Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told “TODAY,” adding that Thunberg is the magazine’s youngest choice ever to be named Person of the Year.

Thunberg has notably campaigned on the idea that oil and gas companies including nations such as Canada and Norway which maintain large industries are actively violating the rights of children worldwide.

Last year, Time picked The Guardians of the War on Truth as its “Person of the Year”, which included one news organization and four journalists who paid a heavy price for freedom.

