Jessica Yaniv “admits” to child predation, doxxing Blaire White, and a new accuser emerges

Popular YouTuber Blaire White has produced audio evidence that Jessica Yaniv has doxxed her. Yaniv has also admitted to preying on young girls.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
6 mins read

Popular American YouTuber Blaire White has produced audio evidence that Jessica Yaniv has doxxed her. Evidence has also emerged that shows Yaniv admitting to preying on young girls.

White says the evidence on her doxx was provided to her by alleged “agent” and “documentarian” Ryan Gordon. She claims Gordon had informed her of his scheme to gain Yaniv’s trust, allowing him to gather evidence and admissions to sexual interference with young girls. White says she lost faith in Gordon when he seemed to withhold evidence on the alleged crimes from police in order to strengthen his documentary.

White’s experience with Gordon mirrors this reporter’s. I personally cut off contact with Gordon when he made disparaging remarks about one of the alleged victims, implying she had some responsibility in the abuses she faced. His management of the victims’ information was disrespectful and sloppy, and his efforts seemed to be doing more harm than good.

White reiterates comments Gordon had made to myself regarding his contact with the RCMP—in effect, that they declined to immediately step in despite having his admissions from Yaniv of alleged crimes.

Despite this claim, Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP told The Post Millennial “If this type of complaint is made to Langley RCMP, then it must be investigated. It is important to remember, this investigation would not take a week to turn around. It would be a lengthy investigation, likely involving forensics and the scanning of hard drives. Even after all the information is gathered, it must be compiled and presented to the B.C. Prosecution for their consideration.”

One such piece of evidence provided by Gordon was the following conversation that took place between he and Yaniv.

According to Gordon, the RCMP chose not to action on evidence of Yaniv’s crimes due to past tendencies at bombast and untruth. However, as has been consistently documented and verified by The Post Millennial, Yaniv has had dangerously inappropriate contact with girls as young as 14.

And today, a new victim has come forward in what she says is her attempt to stop the abuse once and for all.

Jane Doe, now 27, was first contacted by Yaniv at just 16. While her identity has been verified to The Post Millennial, her name has been changed to protect her and her family.

Doe met Yaniv in 2009 on now-defunct social media platform MyYearbook. “[Yaniv] noticed my posts on tech-related topics and told me about a site [JY] was blogging for called Gizmofusion.”

Gizmofusion was a tech-support, computing, and gadget review site founded and owned by Bryan Bellino. While now defunct, the site employed a small team of employees who were primarily tasked with soliciting technology startups or brands for sponsorships in the form of products to review or gifted trips to conventions. Many of the employees worked distance, only meeting each other in person on occasion for major conventions. Doe says Yaniv “convinced [Bellino] to take me on as a sort of intern tech reviewer under [Yaniv’s] supervision.”

For the young girl, this was the opportunity of a lifetime. A ward of the state and living on her own as a youth, Doe was looking for an “in” to an industry she so loved. Doe says Yaniv promised her video games and free technology—a dream for any teenager.

But, like with so many other of Yaniv’s alleged victims, it didn’t take long for the situation to turn sinister.

“Early into the whole thing … [JY] started to want to send me sex toys to review.” She says, “[JY] framed it as a way for me to get my start.”

Doe says she declined, but Yaniv kept trying to force her. “[JY] also began pressuring me about sending [JY] nude photos and sent me pictures of [JY’s] penis.”

As an individual who has witnessed first hand Yaniv’s genitals, to the recent claim by Yaniv that they were intersex and possessed both a vulva and a penis, Doe says “[JY] does not.”

Doe claims that Yaniv’s demands became so intense that she eventually declined a major opportunity to attend CES—the Consumer Electronics Show held annually in Las Vegas. “[JY] ramped up pressuring me for nude [photos] and signed me up to CES as press. Once I was approved, [JY] demanded I share a room… I ended up not going because I was creeped out.”

But Doe’s story takes an even more sinister turn. While at Gizmofusion, she was contacted by another, older employee of the website.

Her name was Krista Gunn.

“I think her first message to me was about needing girl talk,” Doe recalls. Over the short years, Doe established a tentative friendship with Gunn, with Doe sharing secrets, worries, and chatting with the older woman.

Eventually, Gunn would begin sending Doe explicit photos of herself and asking the young girl to provide similar photos in return. “I never did,” says Doe. Alarmingly, Yaniv would begin to approach Doe alleging to have complaints originating from Gunn about her lack of reciprocity.

“It made me uncomfortable.” Doe says, reaffirming that Gunn had been who she had turned to when she needed advice or companionship.

In an attempt to gain comment from Gunn on these allegations, The Post Millennial spent weeks investigating and attempting to track her down.

We failed.

Because Krista Gunn never existed.

Ty Pier, former Gizmofusion employee and current U.S. Army Combat Engineer, confirmed to The Post Millennial that Krista Gunn was a fake profile created by Bryan Bellino to attract attention to site using the image and identity of a tech-savvy woman. The confirmation that Krista Gunn was a faux account was also confirmed by another former Gizmofusion employee who asked to remain nameless. While neither employees knew who the actual woman was in the photos, controversial forum KiwiFarms traced the images back to amateur pornographic site Southerncharms.com. Some of the images taken from the site were simply cropped for the watermark.

When asked if he believed the Krista Gunn account was controlled by Yaniv, Pier said “I do. [Yaniv] was extremely crafty with social media and manipulation.” The other Gizmofusion employee interviewed by The Post Millennial shared Pier’s opinion and sentiments.

Jane Doe only learned of the truth about Gunn after The Post Millennial’s investigation. “All I can come up with is that because [Yaniv] was unsuccessful. perhaps [JY] thought Krista would have success.”

Disclosing even more disturbing allegations to The Post Millennial, Ty Pier states he met Yaniv in person during the CES Las Vegas conference in 2012. “We went to CES with another colleague of ours, [Name Redacted]. [JY] had set it up so that she and [JY] were rooming together.”

[Name Redacted] is not being named by The Post Millennial for her protection.

Pier continues, “During the trip, [Name Redacted] confided in me that [JY] was continuously trying to sexually act on her. [JY] would make multiple advances, always tried to touch her and be close to her even though she stated she did not want that and I was not comfortable with it.”

[Name Redacted] also says Yaniv grabbed her face aggressively, causing her to slap him away.

The Post Millennial reached out to [Name Redacted], who confirmed that Yaniv had attempted to make physical sexual contact with her at CES in 2012. [Name Redacted] confirmed she had been told to share a hotel room with Yaniv, and that the older individual had made inappropriate requests of her including a demand to perform erotic urination on Yaniv’s body.

Pier allegedly confronted Yaniv about the behaviour at CES, and warned that JY’s “employment at Gizmofusion was coming to an end.” Pier claims he conveyed the young woman’s reports of sexual harassment to Bellino. Pier says rather than being fired, Yaniv was simply demoted.

“[Bellino] I believe decided to keep [Yaniv] on because of connections and [JY’s] ability to produce multiple articles of a strong nature.” Pier recalls, “But [JY] and I disconnected after the whole incident.”

Within a few months of Yaniv’s attempts to have Doe share a room, Doe quietly left Gizmofusion out of fear.

Jane Doe states that she hopes by publicizing her story, the police are encouraged to finally take action.

When asked how she feels about the lack of action taken towards Yaniv so far, Doe said “At first I felt like maybe they weren’t aware, or that their hands were tied by red tape. But as more and more has come forth, their inaction is looking more like complicity.”

The Post Millennial has reached out to Bryan Bellino for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

The Post Millennial also attempted to reach out to Jessica Yaniv for comment, but was unsuccessful. Yaniv is invited to contact this publication to offer their comments on this piece.

