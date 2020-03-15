Anna Slatz

Articles/Stories written by Anna Slatz: 75
Canadians must reject Trudeau’s overreach during the coronavirus outbreak

If this proposed bill passes and the Emergency Measures Act is also invoked—the federal Liberals will have complete and total control over Canadian life.

Twitter slams Rosario Dawson for alleged assault on trans man

The top comments on Twitter under Dawson’s name are related to an incident from her past with a female-to-male transgender individual named Derek Finley.

Canada is already using chloroquine on coronavirus patients

A COVID-19 treatment has already been rolled out at the Montreal Jewish Hospital, giving hope to many that there might be light at the end of the quarantine.

Jessica Yaniv pleads guilty to weapons charge

Jessica Yaniv pleaded guilty to a prohibited weapons charge and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation prior to a July sentencing date.

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors

An ACLU lawyer is under fire for appearing to soliciting underage transgender people to message him privately.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

Guardian employee quits after op-ed on women’s rights ‘scares’ her

A transgender employee at the Guardian has resigned in a rather dramatic fashion after claiming an opinion piece on women’s rights made her “scared.”

Convicted pedophile claims ‘discrimination’ after being fired from University of Manitoba

A convicted pedophile is taking the University of Manitoba to the province’s human rights commission claiming he’s been discriminated against.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Female prisoner claims she was raped by transgender inmate, sues prison

A female inmate in Illinois is suing a prison after alleging they attempted to cover up her sexual assault by a transgender inmate that was housed with her.

New York Times publishes op-ed by TALIBAN leader

The New York Times published an opinion piece by a Taliban terrorist who the US government has a $10 million bounty on.

