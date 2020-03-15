Anna Slatz

Canadians must reject Trudeau’s overreach during the coronavirus outbreak
If this proposed bill passes and the Emergency Measures Act is also invoked—the federal Liberals will have complete and total control over Canadian life.
Jessica Yaniv pleaded guilty to a prohibited weapons charge and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation prior to a July sentencing date.
Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.
Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.
A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.
