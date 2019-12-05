Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges

Jessica Yaniv appeared today in B.C. Provincial Court accompanied by her mother. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

As we previously reported, Yaniv was arrested in August by RCMP after appearing on popular YouTuber Blaire White’s channel, brandishing and demonstrating the functionality of a taser at one point in the debate, and claiming to be fully aware of its illegality.

On the live stream, Yaniv also unleashed a racist rant disparaging the East Indian and immigrant communities of British Columbia, asserting “we have f*cked up people who migrate here, who think they can do whatever they want.”

Yaniv set off an international firestorm after taking female immigrant salon owners to a Human Rights Tribunal after they refused to wax her penis and testicles. She lost her case in October.

In court today, Yaniv acknowledged the two charges and scheduled a court date for January 13 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Yaniv also complained to the presiding Justice of the Peace about “threats” she claims to be receiving, to little acknowledgement from the court.

Yaniv faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison.