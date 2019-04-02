Jody Wilson-Raybould releases letter to Liberal caucus

According to the CBC, Jody Wilson-Raybould has released a letter to the Liberal caucus negotiating a way to remain in the caucus.

In it, she states that she is “angry, hurt, and frustrated because [she feels] and [believes she] was upholding the values that we all committed to.”

She goes on to say, “Ultimately the choice that is before you is about what kind of party you want to be a part of, what values it will uphold, the vision that animates it, and indeed, the type of people it will attract and make it up.”

Throughout the letter Jody Wilson-Raybould insists that her actions were meant to protect the Prime Minister and the integrity of the office.

Liberals MPs are set to gather and decide collectively whether the former Justice Minister will be allowed to remain in the caucus.

In the latest move, Wilson-Raybould released a recorded conversation between her and the former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick which appeared to back up her claims that she faced inappropriate pressure to intervene in the favor of SNC-Lavalin.

It remains to be seen whether she will remain in caucus.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.