Judge ends Omar Khadr’s sentence

As of today, Omar Khadr is a free man.
An Alberta Judge has ruled today that Omar Khadr’s sentence is over.
Chief Justice Mary Moreau, a judge from the Court of Queen’s Bench, has ruled that Khadr does not have to serve any more of his sentence.
Khadr responded to one question as he left the courtroom. You can view his response here:
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President
This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.
Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.
Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.
All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US
It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.
Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves
"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing
Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.
'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.
BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.
Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus
Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.
BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus
The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”