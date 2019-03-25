Judge ends Omar Khadr’s sentence

As of today, Omar Khadr is a free man.



An Alberta Judge has ruled today that Omar Khadr’s sentence is over.

Chief Justice Mary Moreau, a judge from the Court of Queen’s Bench, has ruled that Khadr does not have to serve any more of his sentence.

Khadr responded to one question as he left the courtroom. You can view his response here:



Here is Omar #Khadr's reaction from the Edmonton courthouse.

A judge from Alberta ruled he has completed his sentence. pic.twitter.com/cLCIUwtVvW — Geneviève Normand (@GeNormand) March 25, 2019

This is a breaking story and will be updated.