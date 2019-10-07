Canadian News

Judge orders Trudeau government-appointed commission to give access to journalists banned from debates

A federal court judge ordered Trudeau-government appointed Leaders’ Debate Commission to accredit conservative reporters which were previously barred.
A federal court judge ordered Trudeau-government appointed Leaders’ Debate Commission to accredit conservative reporters which were previously barred.
Graeme Gordon Montreal, QC
4 mins read

A federal court judge ordered Trudeau-government appointed Leaders’ Debate Commission to give journalist accreditation to conservative reporters who were previously barred from covering the “official” leaders’ debates, the English one taking place on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The judge agreed with the legal counsel of right-wing news outlets Rebel Media and True North that they had established the outlets would face “irreparable harm” if the commission’s rejection of their applications for media passes stood.

The Post Millennial can confirm there is now a signed court order that requires the commission to give accreditation to Andrew Lawton of True North, as well as David Menzies and Keean Bexte of Rebel Media, journalist accreditation to the debate this evening, as well as the French one.

“I’m delighted that the judge granted the application,” said Rebel Media founder and self-described commander Ezra Levant said to The Post Millennial after the hearing. “It was a very high standard [the judge] said was met. You don’t get an emergency injunction easily.

Summit Management Office of Global Affairs and the Parliamentary Press Gallery advised the commission on which journalists and outlets to give accreditation to, eventually the commission only denied True North, The Rebel and two other unnamed outlets.

Justice Russel Zinn questioned the commission’s lawyers why in the one affidavit the Parliamentary Press Gallery president claimed he decided the two outlets practiced advocacy.

The lawyers for True North and The Rebel argued other outlets such as the Toronto Star also practice advocacy and that some of their journalists tell readers to vote for the Liberals. They also pointed out that the Toronto Star‘s Atkinson Principles tells it journalists to be social justice advocates.

“I think that justice was delivered,” said True North founder and Toronto Sun columnist Candice Malcolm. “We were up against the odds, we we’re going up against the state. And they had their high-priced lawyers, a team of them, they’d been trying to intimidate us all weekend by asking for over-the-top ridiculous things… What the judge ruled today really vindicated us as journalists.”

“…This is not abnormal. This is normal. Abnormal was what they tried to do. And abnormal is the absence of any media association — Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, PEN Canada, The Canadian Association of Journalists, in fact their name was invoked against us,” said Levant.

“The true civil libertarians are no longer on the left, in fact if anything they were used against us by the government. This is normal, this is what the Charter is about,” said Levant.

The Post Millennial has previously reported on Justin Trudeau’s Liberal election campaign barring True North‘s Andrew Lawton from getting accreditation to cover Trudeau.

The Leaders’ Debate Commission had argued news outlets True North and The Rebel should not be allowed into the national debate because they have previously acted in what the commission deemed an advocacy role, such as fundraising and petitions.

“I think that the independence of the commission has definitely come into question,” said Malcolm.

“Everyone know what is going on with the Parliamentary Press Gallery. They’re biased. They consider themselves the in-crowd and they are trying to prevent competition and other interesting upstart media companies from coming in with a different perspective, showing a different side of the story, appealing to a different segment of the Canadian population. And they’re trying to act as gatekeepers to stop us, and they failed.”

Critics of the commission’s decision also pointed out how it accredited environmental-focused media outlet the National Observer, which also does fundraising. The Leaders’ Debate Commission also accredited state-sponsored news outlets from Vietnam and Qatar. The commission was founded by the Trudeau government in 2018.

Numerous incidents involving the police and both Rebel and True North journalists made headlines over the past week, as journalists from the conservative, independent outlets tried to do their job on the campaign trail.

Justice Zinn said he would give the reasons for his decision at a later date as the commission barred the news outlets the last business day possible before the first debate, which resulted in the emergency injunction occurring hours before the debate started. He will also consider awarding costs of legal counsel to True North and The Rebel.

“I’m very, very proud with Canada right now,” Levant said shortly after the judge gave his decision.

The commission did not respond to request for comment before publishing.


Full disclosure: The journalist of this report previously contributed to True North on a freelance basis for a six-month period ending in this summer. He also wrote critical coverage of The Rebel in the past for Canadaland.

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
2019 Election
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus