Justin Trudeau admits to wearing blackface in high school

It appears the Prime Minister didn’t just wear brownface in his late 20s. He also wore blackface as a teenager.

According to Justin Trudeau, he did, in fact, wear brownface and blackface in his youth, and he says he is sorry.

“When I was in high school, I dressed up at a talent show and sang “Day-O [The Banana Boat Song] … with make-up on,” Trudeau said during his apology.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to the picture of him in #brownface while teaching at a Vancouver private school. #cdnpoli



Admits to also wearing blackface in the past while performing in highschool. pic.twitter.com/EX5jQ7gRZe — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) September 19, 2019

Some have speculated that there may have been more than two instances of wearing racial makeup:

Reporter: “Are there two or are there more?” Trudeau: “These are the situations I regret deeply.” Notice how the answer wasn’t no? — Josh Dehaas (@JoshDehaas) September 19, 2019

Reporters have asked the Prime Minister if will be resigning, given that most candidates would either have not been allowed to run with such a photo, or forced to resign once the information became public.

In response, the PM has said that he is taking responsibility, he is sorry, but he will not resign.

Interestingly, earlier this week, many believed the action of just being former friends with controversial far-right commentator Faith Goldy was enough to ask for resignation.