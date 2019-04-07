Justin Trudeau threatens to sue Andrew Scheer for SNC-Lavalin criticism

Andrew Scheer went live on Sunday and released a letter from Justin Trudeau’s lawyers threatening to sue the opposition leader

“One week ago I received a letter from a lawyer representing Justin Trudeau, threatening to sue me for my criticisms of his actions in the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal,” said Scheer.

Full statement by @AndrewScheer on @JustinTrudeau's threats to sue him for liberl over his criticisms about #SNCLavalin



"Trudeau should know what he's getting into, he will face questioning under oath for hours so that we can get to the bottom of this," says Scheer. pic.twitter.com/y3C2RITjoh — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) April 7, 2019

“After careful consideration I was advised that Mr. Trudeau’s complaints were without merit. I stand by every single criticism I have made of Mr. Trudeau’s conduct in regards to this scandal, including those Mr. Trudeau’s lawyer cites in his letter. They are all based on the facts.”

In the letter, now publicly available, Justin Trudeau’s lawyer Julian Porter threatens Scheer with legal action over comments he made in a press statement titled “Andrew Scheer Issues Statement on Jody Wilson-Raybould Documents”.

“Your statement, in its entirety, is beyond the pale of fair debate and is libelous of my client personally and in the way of his occupation as Prime Minister,” reads the letter.

“Trudeau should know what he’s getting into, he will face questioning under oath for hours so that we can get to the bottom of this,” says Scheer. “He will also have to produce documents that demonstrate his true motives in helping his corporate friends avoid consequences. I am confident in my case and I will continue demanding the answers Canadians deserve.”

Addressing Scheer’s statements on political interference, the legal notice claims that his comments were untrue.

“There is no evidence that suggests that there has been any actual interference with SNC-Lavalin’s criminal prosecution,” reads the letter.

According to Trudeau’s lawyer, the legal action would be pursuant under section 5 of the Libel and Slander Act of Ontario.

I stand by every single criticism I have made of Justin Trudeau’s behaviour in this scandal. If Trudeau intends to sue me, if he believes he has a case against me, he should get on with it.



This is the letter my lawyers sent to Justin Trudeau today. pic.twitter.com/UcHShl8EaK— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 7, 2019

In his response letter, Scheer’s legal counsel denies all claims of libel.

“The Prime Minister’s complain is entirely without merit. It is profoundly disappointing that the Prime Minister is seeking to silence debate on matters of such great public importance,” reads the response. “If the Prime Minister actually intends to commence a lawsuit, he should proceed with it immediately.”