Kevin O’Leary’s wife among two charged in fatal boating collision

Two people have been charged following an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into a boating crash that left two people dead, the OPP reports.

Two vessel operators were charged in the accident which also injured three other people on August 24, 2019, on Lake Joseph in Ontario.

Detective Inspector Martin Graham’s inspection charged Linda O’Leary, 56, wife of Canadian television personality and multi-millionaire Kevin O’Leary, with Careless Operation of a Vessel contrary to section 1007 of the Canada Shipping Act, Small Vessel Regulations, according to OPP.

The other accused, Richard Ruh, 57, of New York, is charged with Failing to Exhibit Navigation Light while Underway contrary to section 23 of the Canada Shipping Act, according to OPP.

The two accused will appear in Provincial Offences Court in Parry Sound on October 29, 2019.