Liberal Ralph Goodale loses seat Regina-Wascana

The Liberal incumbent for Regina-Wascana Ralph Goodale has officially lost his riding in Saskatchewan.

CPC candidate Michael Kram won the riding.

Ralph Goodale previously won his riding with 55 percent of the vote, spending $10,000 more than his Conservative competitor. He has held his riding in every election since 2015.

Goodale served as the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness for the Trudeau government before the writ was dropped, representing one of the Liberal ridings in Saskatchewan.

His rival Kram said the main issue he was hearing at the doors was about the need for more pipelines to be built.