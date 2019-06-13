Liberals will impose carbon tax on Alberta by January 1st if re-elected

The Trudeau government has announced that the federal carbon tax will go into effect on January 1st.

Since being elected, Alberta’s UCP Premier Jason Kenney has tabled legislation to do away with the province’s own self-imposed carbon tax which sat at $30/tonne.

Since Kenney promised that he would do away with the carbon tax, the federal government has warned that it would level the federal tax on the province.

Now the federal government has announced to the province that the federal levy will go into effect on January 1st of 2020. However, Alberta’s Environment Minister Jason Nixon remains hopeful citing the fact that there will be an election in October 2019.

“The fact is, we’re going to remain having the lowest gas prices in the entire country,” said Nixon. “Many things can happen between now and January 1.”

Under opposition leader Andrew Scheer, the Conservative Party of Canada has promised that if they are elected they will be doing away with the federal carbon tax.

“It’s unfortunate because Alberta had a made-in-Alberta plan to put a price on pollution and we clearly need Alberta to be part of our national climate plan as Alberta has the highest emissions in the country,” said Environment Minister Catherine McKenna about the decision.