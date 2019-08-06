Man walks himself to hospital after yet another Toronto shooting

A man has walked himself to a hospital to receive treatment and report the crime of yet another Toronto shooting.

SHOOTING:

Lawrence Ave & Mossbank Dr

– Parking lot

– Reports of someone shot

– Male fleeing in black SUV

– Police O/S

– No victim located

– Male later walked into hospital with gunshot wound

– Injuries not life threatening

– Believed to be victim#GO1480097

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2019

This latest shooting comes less than 7 hours after the last gun-related incident in the violence-struck city where at least 16 people have suffered gun-related injuries over a period of just one weekend.

According to Toronto Police, the incident occurred in a parking lot on Lawrence Ave. & Mossbank Dr. between roughly 8:30-11:30 pm.

Witnesses say that the potential suspect(s) took off in a black SUV following the shooting.

The man receiving medical treatment is yet to be confirmed as the victim, but it is highly likely. Police have reported that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are currently on scene investigating.