Update: Markham kidnapping case — arrest made, Victim found with minor injuries

York police have arrested a 35 year old Toronto man in relation the armed kidnapping of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu, a Chinese national.
Wanzhen Lu, 22, a wealthy foreign student, was grabbed by three men after he got out of a Range Rover with his girlfriend in the underground lot of a condominium in Markham, Ont., Saturday, about 6 p.m.
When he resisted, he was zapped several times with a stun gun and tossed into a waiting van driven by a fourth man, police say. The attack is believed to be targeted.
Lu, missing since Saturday, has not been located.
The 35 year old man’s name has not been released.
York regional police Tweeted that the victim was found safely with minor injuries
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.