Update: Markham kidnapping case — arrest made, Victim found with minor injuries

York police have arrested a 35 year old Toronto man in relation the armed kidnapping of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu, a Chinese national.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, a wealthy foreign student, was grabbed by three men after he got out of a Range Rover with his girlfriend in the underground lot of a condominium in Markham, Ont., Saturday, about 6 p.m.

When he resisted, he was zapped several times with a stun gun and tossed into a waiting van driven by a fourth man, police say. The attack is believed to be targeted.

Lu, missing since Saturday, has not been located.

The 35 year old man’s name has not been released.

ARMED KIDNAPPING – We need your help to locate 22yr-old Wanzhen LU, kidnapped by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. Suspect van is black Dodge Caravan with stolen plate: CEAR350. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 with info pic.twitter.com/37bFP0jhb8 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

York regional police Tweeted that the victim was found safely with minor injuries

UPDATE – ARMED KIDNAPPING IN MARKHAM – Wanzhen LU was located shortly before 9pm tonight in Gravenhurst. With assistance from @OPP_COMM_CR he was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The search continues for the 4 suspects who kidnapped Mr LU. Any info call 866-876-5423 x7865. pic.twitter.com/fpvVcqOMVy — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.