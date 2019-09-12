Media bus crashes into Liberal campaign plane wing on first night of election

According to various reports, a bus has crashed into the wing of the Liberal campaign plane in Victoria, British Columbia.

Photographs and videos posted on social media show a scraped or dented wing of the plane Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was supposedly riding on.

Seriously. The Liberal bus just crashed into the Liberal plane wing. pic.twitter.com/fFL6YbnW7m — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) September 12, 2019

According to Ottawa Bureau Chief for Global News, Mercedes Stephenson: ” There is visible damage to the wing of the plane which appears dented.”

A video posted by Stephenson shows the supposed damage underneath the wing.

Here is some video from the accident where the Liberal media bus struck the wing of the campaign plane #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/YUnjVogUqs— Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 12, 2019

According to Toronto Star reporter Tonda MacCharles, the bus had left shortly after the incident.

CBC Reporter for The National, David Cochrane claims the crash happened as the bus was leaving to drive towards the hotel.