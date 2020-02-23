Montreal-to-Vancouver passenger tests positive for Coronavirus on Air Canada flight

Air Canada confirmed a passenger on a Valentine’s Day flight from Montreal to Vancouver has tested positive for new deadly strain of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a statement the airline said, “Air Canada was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities that a passenger who flew from Montreal to Vancouver on Feb. 14 has since tested positive for COVID-19.”

“As per the standard procedure in such cases. Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures.”

On Feb. 20, it was announced by the BC health minister that a woman in her 30s who recently made her way back from Iran is believed to have coronavirus. BC now has six cases of coronavirus in the province. According to Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix. Public health officials are going to identify close contacts of the patient.

TVA Nouvelles acquired an internal memo from Air Canada which stated that the BC health authority has suggested that it plans to contact the passengers who were in the three rows surrounding the woman.

The crew does not have to be isolated because the case is considered low risk, though it is suggested that they monitor their health over a two week period following the incident and report any symptoms.

The TVA noted that the passenger had traveled from Iran before boarding the Montreal to Vancouver flight. The woman had flu symptoms and a dry cough.

BC’s Health services Authority, Christine Ackerly said, “While we don’t confirm individual details, we can confirm that the individuals who sat near the person on the flights they travelled on and the flight crew will be contacted.”

Iran announced that their death toll had risen to the highest outside of China with eight deaths. The Montreal Gazette noted that the country has 15 new cases of the virus and 43 total infections.