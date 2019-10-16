Obama officially endorses Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister

Former President of the United States Barack Obama tweeted his official endorsement of Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau Wednesday.

“He’s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change,” going on to say that “the world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term.”

The endorsement isn’t the first of its kind for Obama, as he made a similar endorsement to now-President of France Emmanuel Macron during his 2017 campaign against National Front Leader Marine Le Pen.

“I’m not planning on getting involved in too many elections now that I don’t have to run for office again,” said Obama in the May 2017 post endorsing Macron.

As pointed out by several outlets during his first endorsement of a candidate in a foreign election, giving the nod in this nature is highly unusual, as incidents of such nature are few and far between.

With the election less than a week away, the nod seeks to boost Prime Minister Trudeau’s numbers, which have been in a decline since the blackface scandal broke a few weeks ago.