Ontario court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax is constitutional

Ontario’s highest court has ruled that the Trudeau government’s carbon tax is constitutional.

Court of Appeal for Ontario finds Justin Trudeau's carbon tax to be constitutional.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, and Ontario have all challenged the constitutionality of the carbon charge.

Interesting to read the Ontario Court of Appeal decision on the carbon tax case. My read so far is that the majority in this split decision rewrote the federal position so they could uphold it constitutionallly.

More to come, full decision here #onpoli https://t.co/UnLk41G4IH — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) June 28, 2019

Saskatchewan ruled last month that the carbon tax was constitutional in a split decision. Manitoba and Alberta courts have yet to weigh in.