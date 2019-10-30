Pentagon releases video of raid on al-Baghdadi

The United States Pentagon has just released air footage of the United States’ raid on an ISIS compound where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was found and later died.

"…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault."

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

Footage of U.S SOF raid on Baghdadi's compound disclosed at Pentagon press briefing: https://t.co/UvX9B8hoyjpic.twitter.com/6qy4s7kmt3 — Harry Boone (@towersight) October 30, 2019

In a press conference, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, gave an overview of the special operations forces raid on the compound that took place October 26, 2019.

Baghdadi was confirmed dead during the raid, along with five ISIS members. It was originally believed that Baghdadi dragged three children with him down one of the compound’s tunnels, as he fled from U.S. forces. This was found to be incorrect, with only two children being found dead along with the ISIS leader.

"After Baghdadi's murder-suicide, our assault force cleared significant debris from the tunnel and secured Baghdadi's remains for DNA identity confirmation…"

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/fNLtXcOMG4 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019

“He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground,” McKenzie Jr. said.

Another eleven children were found in the compound, all of whom were safely rescued and transferred following the raid.