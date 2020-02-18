Police called to Doug Ford’s home after suspicious package is found

According to Global News, Premier Doug Ford’s house is currently being investigated by Toronto police’s hazardous materials team for a suspicious package. The package was reportedly opened by Ford’s wife, Karla.

JUST IN: Premier Doug Ford's office has confirmed to @NEWSTALK1010 that police have responded to the Premier's Etobicoke home, for reports of a suspicious package. No other details were available. — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) February 18, 2020

There was reportedly white powder in the package that authorities have not yet been able to identify.

A spokesperson for the Toronto police informed Global News that officers received a call to show up at a house in Etobicoke on Tettenhall road where the Premier’s house is situated.