Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles

In a brand new statement by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using royal titles.

Buckingham Palace stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen.https://t.co/ZAPC5ARUup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 18, 2020

The Queen issued a statement that read:

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”