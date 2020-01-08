Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepping away from Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that the two will be stepping back as “senior” members of the Royal Family, and will work to become “financially independent.”

The couple has also announced that they are making plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, considering Canada as an option.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple has spent notable time away from the British Isles, with their son Arche on Vancouver Island. The two were spending “private family time in Canada” ahead of Christmas, according to the palace.

Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne.