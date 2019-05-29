Quebec judge rules that SNC-Lavalin must face trial on fraud and bribery charges

According to a Quebec Court judge, there is enough evidence for SNC-Lavalin to be tried on fraud and bribery charges. Justice Claude Leblond determined that the evidence against the construction firm was sufficient to proceed to trial.

According to CBC, “The court’s decision was handed down in Montreal on Wednesday. It followed an extended preliminary inquiry into accusations from federal prosecutors in 2015.”

The case will be back in court on June 7. The Crown alleges SNC-Lavalin paid $48M in bribes to Libyan officials from 2001-11, a violation of the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, and defrauded a number of Libyan institutions out of $130M. https://t.co/ejbUBXRFT2 — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) May 29, 2019

SNC-Lavalin had been hoping to secure a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in order to pay a fine as opposed to a criminal charge.

This caused the major SNC-Lavalin scandal (LavScam) when Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Justin Trudeau and his office of putting inappropriate pressure on her to arrange a DPA for the company.

It is alleged that SNC-Lavalin paid almost $50 million in bribes to Libya 2001 and 2011.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.