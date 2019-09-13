RCMP intelligence Director General charged with espionage involving foreign powers

Update: A previous version of this article stated that Ortis was charged under the Canadian Security Intelligence Service Act when in fact he was charged under the Security of Information Act.

According to sources, RCMP HQ Director General of the intelligence unit, Cameron Ortis was arrested in Ottawa under the secrets act for alleged espionage by foreign powers.

#Breaking Global News has learned that the Director General of an intelligence unit at RCMP HQ has been arrested and charged under the secrets act involving espionage by foreign powers. Sources tell Global News this was an extensive national security investigation #cdnnatsec — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) September 13, 2019

The arrest occurred on September 12 in Ottawa after an extensive national security investigation.

One insider called the allegations “serious spy s**t.”

The RCMP allege that Ortis allegedly had stolen “large quantities of information, which could compromise an untold number of investigations.”

The RCMP have charged Ortis with the following violations of the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code:

Section 14(1) of the Security of Information Act

Section 22(1)(b) of the Security of Information Act

Section 22(1)(e) of the Security of Information Act

Section 122 of the Criminal Code

Section 342.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Most charges relate to unauthorized leaking of prohibited information, unauthorized use of a computer, and break of trust.

Ortis could serve 33 years in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.