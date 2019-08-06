British Columbia

Alleged predator Jessica Yaniv arrested, home searched

Anna Slatz
2 mins read

UPDATE: According to the National Post, after the Monday afternoon Blaire White livestream in which the prohibited weapon was brandished, Yaniv was arrested and brought to an RCMP holding cell. Yaniv was released Tuesday morning.

Two stun guns, pepper spray, and bear spray were seized from Yaniv’s apartment.

The Post Millennial has confirmed speculation that the Walnut Grove home of Jessica Yaniv was raided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police last night. The raid follows Yaniv’s explosive live appearance on Blaire White’s YouTube channel, brandishing and demonstrating the functionality of a taser at one point in the debate, and claiming to be fully aware of its illegality. Yaniv also claimed to possess pepper spray.

Yaniv’s discussion of the weapons followed a lengthy racist rant disparaging the East Indian and immigrant communities of British Columbia, asserting “we have f*cked up people who migrate here, who think they can do whatever they want.”

Reports about the raid initially circulated on the forum KiwiFarms, with user and neighbour to Yaniv, WGKitty, reporting the arrival of Police at approximately 9:46 pm EST. The user reported Police presence at Yaniv’s Walnut Grove residence overnight August 5th, with a search to be conducted by the Federal RCMP this morning.

Yaniv was reportedly not allowed access to the residence while the RCMP conducted their search, with Langley Police guarding the residence since police arrived last night.

While the RCMP declined to provide a specific name unless charges were laid, they were able to confirm to The Post Millennial that a warrant was executed at a Walnut Grove address confirmed to house Yaniv. The warrant concerned a prohibited weapon, with the responding officer noting that “an active file is still ongoing.” An earlier call to the RCMP by Jessica Rumpel, whose story of sexual interference by Yaniv was covered by The Post Millennial, resulted in her commenting that the RCMP had an open “file report” on Yaniv.

Tasers are prohibited for civilian use under the Canadian Firearms Act, and increasing scrutiny has been applied to even the police use of electroshock weapons following the 2007 death of Polish-Canadian immigrant Robert Dziekański due to a heart attack induced by an RCMP taser.

The Post Millennial has previously reported on disturbing allegations of sexual interference by Yaniv towards girls as young as 14. Some of the now-adult victims of these inappropriate behaviours have filed reports with CyberTip, Canada’s online child exploitation reporting service, and with the RCMP. According to Ashley Smith, whose experiences with Yaniv include having been offered child pornography, she was contacted by the RCMP last night.

According to The National Post, Yaniv claims that after she was released from a holding cell, she called the police again to report that somebody sent child porn to her computer through Facebook messenger.

Shortly after the report, police officers returned to her apartment and took a report on the incident. The RCMP claims there is an “an open investigation, an active and ongoing investigation” into the latest incident regarding Yaniv.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

