UPDATED: Renowned journalist Andy Ngo violently assaulted by Portland Antifa

Update: New footage has been found and uploaded to YouTube by journalist Michelle Malkin. This video shows a clearer view and different angles of Ngo’s assailants. It is hoped that it will lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects who are still at large. You can view the footage here:

Celebrated journalist and hoax specialist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted today to the point of a brain hemorrhage by a group of Portland Antifa members. Brandishing weapons, the mob bruised and bloodied Ngo, stealing his Go Pro camera that contains the real-time evidence of the assault.

Portland Antifa violently attacked Asian-American journalist @MrAndyNgo just now. They used their weapons and shields to bruise and bloody him. Antifa are primarily white middle class kids who go out larping to fight an imaginary enemy. It’s clear who the real fascists are. https://t.co/hAGQfDIxg0 — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) June 29, 2019

Ngo documented the minute authorities arrived to assist him on a cell phone. He is heard asking, “Where the hell were all of you?”

Ngo had been assaulted twice earlier in the day before the violent attack, when he was doused with vegan milkshakes that Antifa were handing out in Downtown Portland as part of their Saturday rally. At least one of the milkshakes was said to contain quick-drying cement.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

The attack was captured by Jim Ryan, a journalist from The Oregonian:

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Ngo is one of America’s foremost hoax specialists, and is consistently debunking false claims such as the Jussie Smollett story. His work has been widely lauded for its commitment to the truth, no matter how inconvenient the narrative may be to the mainstream press.

Antifa are such heroes. Here's a video of them fighting white supremacy, fascism and the patriarchy by taking turns brutalizing a gay 5'5" Vietnamese-American journalist named @MrAndyNgo. That'll show the Nazis who's boss, right? https://t.co/GK5oACJBvX — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) June 29, 2019

Ngo is also widely known for scrupulously documenting the increasing number of violent acts committed by Antifa throughout North America.

Ngo has asked the public for help in identifying his attackers.

Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Portland police declared that the protest has become a riot and ordered everyone to disperse.

PPB advising crowd to get out of street and onto sidewalks. Police have been hit with eggs and milkshakes. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

Journalist Michelle Malkin says that “Andy is in the ER with a trusted friend. Attackers tore his ear lobe and you can see the injuries he sustained to his face and neck. Please keep sending messages of encouragement with your much appreciated donations to keep his spirits up and let him know how much his journalism matters.” She has set up a GoFundMe for Ngo here.

Ngo has tweeted out photos of the damage from the ER:

Following those tweets, Ngo was admitted to the hospital overnight with a brain hemorrhage.

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

The suspects are still at large.