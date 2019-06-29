American News

UPDATED: Renowned journalist Andy Ngo violently assaulted by Portland Antifa

Celebrated journalist and hoax specialist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted today to the point of a brain hemorrhage by a group of Portland Antifa members.
Celebrated journalist and hoax specialist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted today to the point of a brain hemorrhage by a group of Portland Antifa members.
Update: New footage has been found and uploaded to YouTube by journalist Michelle Malkin. This video shows a clearer view and different angles of Ngo’s assailants. It is hoped that it will lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects who are still at large. You can view the footage here:

Celebrated journalist and hoax specialist Andy Ngo was violently assaulted today to the point of a brain hemorrhage by a group of Portland Antifa members. Brandishing weapons, the mob bruised and bloodied Ngo, stealing his Go Pro camera that contains the real-time evidence of the assault.

Ngo documented the minute authorities arrived to assist him on a cell phone. He is heard asking, “Where the hell were all of you?”

Ngo had been assaulted twice earlier in the day before the violent attack, when he was doused with vegan milkshakes that Antifa were handing out in Downtown Portland as part of their Saturday rally. At least one of the milkshakes was said to contain quick-drying cement.

The attack was captured by Jim Ryan, a journalist from The Oregonian:

Ngo is one of America’s foremost hoax specialists, and is consistently debunking false claims such as the Jussie Smollett story. His work has been widely lauded for its commitment to the truth, no matter how inconvenient the narrative may be to the mainstream press.

Ngo is also widely known for scrupulously documenting the increasing number of violent acts committed by Antifa throughout North America.

Ngo has asked the public for help in identifying his attackers.

Portland police declared that the protest has become a riot and ordered everyone to disperse.

Journalist Michelle Malkin says that “Andy is in the ER with a trusted friend. Attackers tore his ear lobe and you can see the injuries he sustained to his face and neck. Please keep sending messages of encouragement with your much appreciated donations to keep his spirits up and let him know how much his journalism matters.” She has set up a GoFundMe for Ngo here.

Ngo has tweeted out photos of the damage from the ER:

Following those tweets, Ngo was admitted to the hospital overnight with a brain hemorrhage.

The suspects are still at large.

