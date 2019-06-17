Three suspects in custody as two shot at Raptors parade

According to multiple reports, panic broke out at Nathan Phillips Square after gunfire was heard during the festivities in downtown Toronto. Police are saying that three suspects are now in custody, as two people were reportedly shot.

Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

According to one witness, four gunshots were heard as pedestrians fled from the scene. A video from a high rise shows exactly how quickly the crowd started to scatter.

“It is disappointing and I’m sure a source of anger for more than just me that anyone would carry a gun and discharge at what was otherwise a joyous celebration,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory about the incident.

We wondered what was causing the running… pic.twitter.com/D2DyG7yooS — LeMule (@TimLeMule) June 17, 2019

Another video from ground level shows people fleeing for safety.

Warning: bad language. Fans started running on Bay Street. #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/VpfOkEV5pz — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) June 17, 2019

According to the report by the Toronto Police Twitter, there are reports of a woman having been shot, with police and EMS quickly arriving at the scene.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Reports of woman shot

-People running from area

-Police/EMS are on scene

-Unknown what the injuries are#GO112676

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

A photo released by Global News anchor Alan Carter shows a photo of a woman being loaded onto a stretcher. The cause or extent of the injuries of this woman are currently unknown.

During the panic, attendees were instructed to remain calm as politicians, including Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all remained in place on stage.

The event was temporarily put on hold while several people, including Nick Toronto’s coach Nurse addressed the crowd, in an effort to keep them calm..

An update from the Toronto Police Twitter gave us more insight as to what happened at the event. Police are saying that two victims have been located, with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police are saying they have three people in custody, with two firearms recovered.

“It’s really early and we are trying to see what roles, if any, the people we apprehended have in this case. We do have people arrested with firearms and that’s the start of the investigation,” said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Police are still investigating the event.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated when more information is released.