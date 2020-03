Sirens were reported in the two cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod in Israel, with rockets being fired from Gaza.

Video footage has appeared of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, being hurried off stage and as part of an evacuation from an event where he was speaking in Ashdod.

Another video of Netanyahu being evacuated

The sirens went off only hours after Netanyahu proposed an annexation of the eastern edge of the West Bank, known as the Jordan Valley.

This is the moment Netanyahu was bundled off stage at a campaign event in Ashdod when Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket from Gaza at Israel.

