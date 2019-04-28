Shooting at Baltimore Baptist Church

A shooting has taken place at Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland.

Authorities are reporting that seven people have been injured while one of them has died.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed that seven people were shot in West Baltimore.https://t.co/eRZk4iur4d https://t.co/BhU31skjM0 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) April 28, 2019

According to sources the shooting is said to have taken place during a church cookout.

Law enforcement officers have blocked off the street and are investigating the crime scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.