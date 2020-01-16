Supreme Court rejects B.C.’s appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline

The Supreme Court has dismissed B.C.’s appeal of the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The province was asking for jurisdiction over the project, but the Supreme Court deemed that the natural energy project was completely a federal jurisdiction.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously dismissed B.C.'s appeal of an earlier court ruling on the Trans Mountain pipeline. The court's decision effectively kills a proposed provincial law designed to block the expansion project. Background: https://t.co/sIJBrDNeCj — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) January 16, 2020

According to CTV, “If B.C. had been successful they could have been in a position to block heavy oil from moving through the pipeline, throwing into jeopardy the multi-billion dollar project and expansion that the federal government bought from Kinder Morgan in 2018.”

The federal government successfully argued that giving B.C. jurisdiction would lead to the province basically having a veto over projects that span over provinces.