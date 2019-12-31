Suspect arrested with multiple guns next to Jewish girls school

At 4:30 pm on Park Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey, a suspect was apprehended with multiple firearms outside of the Bais Faiga Girls School.

This follows a number of anti-Semitic incidents in the area over the past month.

You can watch the dramatic footage of the arrest here:

An individual was arrested with multiple guns on him in Lakewood New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/NLu9gP9Im5 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) December 31, 2019

According to YWN, “It appears that the suspect offered to sell guns to an individual at that location, who in turn notified police. Upon arrival, Police wasted no time in taking him down. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered during the take-down.”

Arturo Cuahutle-Flores, 47, of Lakewood has been charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and 4 counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police are currently investigating.