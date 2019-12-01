Eleven people shot in New Orleans French Quarter

At least 11 people were shot in New Orleans French Quarter Sunday morning, with two victims taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who has been detained by police, opened fire in an area known for its nightlife early on Sunday morning.

Ten people have been shot in an early morning shooting on Canal Street in New Orleans, says the PIO for the New Orleans Police Department. Looney tells CNN 2 of the victims are in critical condition. There are no additional details about the victims at this time. — Natasha Chen (@NatashaChenCNN) December 1, 2019

New Orleans Police were already on scene, as security was already heightened for a college football game between Southern University and Grambling State University.

According to local media, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the shooting occurred on the 700 block of Canal Street.

Officers say they were only feet away from the shooting.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.