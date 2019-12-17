Lab test results from 85K Ontarians stolen

How much would you pay to ensure your private medical information was paid secret?

That’s what the providers of Lab-tests LifeLabs had to ponder, as the data from 85,000 Ontarians was stolen in a data breach. In total, the breach has affected systems containing the information of approximately 15 million LifeLabs customers.

This data includes addresses, names, customer logins and passwords, as well as healthcare numbers and lab tests.

Thankfully for those affected, the company has secured the data after agreeing to pay the ransom demanded by the data thieves.

While the data is secured, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia will be investigating the cyberattack.

“An attack of this scale is extremely troubling. I know it will be very distressing to those who may have been affected. This should serve as a reminder to all institutions, large and small, to be vigilant,” Brian Beamish, Ontario’s privacy commissioner, said in a press release Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.