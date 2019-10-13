UPDATE: Police release photo of passenger of man alleged to have critically injured baby in Toronto hit-and-run

UPDATE: Toronto Police Services have released the following photograph of the passenger of a man alleged to have run over three people, a 20-month-old baby and two women, earlier today in Scarborough. Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the photograph to come forward.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Pharmacy Ave & Ellesmere Rd

– 20 mth baby boy in critical condition

– 2 female adult pedestrians in stable condition

– PERSON OF INTEREST – Police received a photo of a passenger in the vehicle that fled the scene

– any info call 4168082222#GO1976839

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 13, 2019

A 20-month-old child is in life-threatening condition and is currently being rushed to hospital by emergency crews after a vicious hit-and-run in Toronto.

In total, three pedestrians were struck at Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue in the city’s Wexford area at around 11 a.m., reports CP24. According to City News, the other two victims are both adult women. They both have serious injuries and have been taken to a nearby trauma centre.

The driver has been identified as a white male driving a grey Dodge Journey. He fled the area immediately after the incident.

Three pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle, including a baby who is injured. Other injuries are unclear to the other two pedestrians. Happened at Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue. Baby is being transported to hospital via emergency run. Driver fled the scene.

Since the collision, Toronto police have fully closed off Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road while they conduct their investigation.