UPDATE: Police release photo of passenger of man alleged to have critically injured baby in Toronto hit-and-run

UPDATE: Toronto Police Services have released the following photograph of the passenger of a man alleged to have run over three people, a 20-month-old baby and two women, earlier today in Scarborough. Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man in the photograph to come forward.
A 20-month-old child is in life-threatening condition and is currently being rushed to hospital by emergency crews after a vicious hit-and-run in Toronto.
In total, three pedestrians were struck at Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue in the city’s Wexford area at around 11 a.m., reports CP24. According to City News, the other two victims are both adult women. They both have serious injuries and have been taken to a nearby trauma centre.
The driver has been identified as a white male driving a grey Dodge Journey. He fled the area immediately after the incident.
Since the collision, Toronto police have fully closed off Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road while they conduct their investigation.