Ontario school boards to close schools on Monday if teachers strike

According to Global News, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning on closing schools on Monday if teachers decide to strike.

If the closures continue as planned, over 246,000 students from 582 schools will be affected.

#BREAKING: @globalnews has learned @TDSB will close schools Monday if @CUPEOntario strikes. The TDSB has over 246,000 students in 582 schools throughout Toronto. A news conference has been scheduled for 4pm #ONpoli — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) October 3, 2019

A strike is being planned by CUPE, which represents teachers and public sector employees all across Canada.

According to the union 55,000 school employees are ready to strike on October 7th if their demands aren’t met.

Negotiations will continue between the two parties until next week.